Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.26

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.26 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.56 ($0.15). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 12.80 ($0.15), with a volume of 99,412 shares changing hands.

Chaarat Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35. The firm has a market cap of £88.28 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.26.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.