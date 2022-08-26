MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.2 days.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
Shares of MKGAF stock opened at $176.50 on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $162.20 and a 52 week high of $264.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.12 and its 200-day moving average is $188.08.
About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
