MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.2 days.

Shares of MKGAF stock opened at $176.50 on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $162.20 and a 52 week high of $264.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.12 and its 200-day moving average is $188.08.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

