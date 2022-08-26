Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the July 31st total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,576,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 67.1% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $53.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $67.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.589 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

