Short Interest in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Decreases By 42.0%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the July 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.32 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 9 Meters Biopharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,454,045 shares in the company, valued at $363,511.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,454,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,511.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,330.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 53,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NMTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.