Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the July 31st total of 703,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

