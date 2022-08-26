Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target to €54.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($55.10) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. HelloFresh has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $114.91.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.