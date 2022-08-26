Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Price Target Raised to €44.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACXIF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Acciona from €180.00 ($183.67) to €175.00 ($178.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Acciona Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $211.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.34. Acciona has a 52-week low of $154.24 and a 52-week high of $216.65.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

