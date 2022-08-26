JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Price Target to €11.50

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.80 ($13.06) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €17.00 ($17.35) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

NKRKY stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

