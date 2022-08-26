Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Absolute Software Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ ABST opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.14 million, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.89.
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.
