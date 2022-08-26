Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.14 million, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Absolute Software by 28.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 21.5% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 492,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 87,098 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 38.6% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,943,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 120,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 15.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

