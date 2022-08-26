Credit Suisse Group Cuts Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Price Target to 265.00

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 325.00 to 265.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Demant A/S stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.72. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

