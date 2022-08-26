Credit Suisse Group Cuts Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Price Target to 265.00

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 325.00 to 265.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Demant A/S Price Performance
Demant A/S stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.72. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03.
Demant A/S Company Profile
