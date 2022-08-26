Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) PT Raised to €53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €46.00 ($46.94) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

