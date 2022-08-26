Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) PT Raised to €53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €46.00 ($46.94) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.
