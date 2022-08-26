Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.07.

Shares of TMO opened at $585.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

