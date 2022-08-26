Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.40.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $229.62 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $196.34 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.34.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

