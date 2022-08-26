Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXAS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.32. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $108.99.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

