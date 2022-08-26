Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Stock analysts at Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.42. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 438,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 71,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,802,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

