Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLGT. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.47. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $109.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 221.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 629,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,347,000 after buying an additional 379,882 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.