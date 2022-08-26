TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FTI opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 410.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,155.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,482,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,148 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,295,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.