PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PKI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $144.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.14 and a 200 day moving average of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $203.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

