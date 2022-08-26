Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

MGTA stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $110.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 17.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 933,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 136,720 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,875,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 471,594 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 205.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 492,081 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

