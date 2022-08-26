Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Now Covered by Jonestrading

Stock analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on STSA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $189.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.