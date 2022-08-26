Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Now Covered by Jonestrading

Stock analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STSA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $189.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.