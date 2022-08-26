Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,350 ($64.64) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,951 ($59.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,871.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,431.99. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

