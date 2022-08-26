Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $18.00. The company traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 4,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,156,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $675.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

