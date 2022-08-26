Contrasting Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) & Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) and Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cartesian Growth and Grosvenor Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Grosvenor Capital Management 0 1 2 0 2.67

Grosvenor Capital Management has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.31%. Given Grosvenor Capital Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grosvenor Capital Management is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A Grosvenor Capital Management $531.59 million 2.89 $21.48 million $0.53 15.45

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Grosvenor Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grosvenor Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cartesian Growth and Grosvenor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Growth N/A -45.78% 3.99% Grosvenor Capital Management 5.91% -186.25% 23.22%

Volatility & Risk

Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grosvenor Capital Management has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grosvenor Capital Management beats Cartesian Growth on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. It prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, information technology, biosciences, and advanced materials. It focuses on Ohio and the Midwest region. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

