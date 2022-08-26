Critical Analysis: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) & Visa (NYSE:V)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) and Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and Visa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $297.66 million 4.82 -$65.01 million ($2.51) -15.53 Visa $24.11 billion 16.45 $12.31 billion $6.78 30.95

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -28.46% -31.00% -10.04% Visa 51.99% 46.39% 18.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Fiverr International and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

57.3% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fiverr International and Visa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 2 0 2.40 Visa 0 4 16 0 2.80

Fiverr International currently has a consensus target price of $59.17, suggesting a potential upside of 51.75%. Visa has a consensus target price of $257.64, suggesting a potential upside of 22.79%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Visa.

Summary

Visa beats Fiverr International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. has a strategic agreement with Ooredoo to provide an enhanced payment experience for Visa cardholders and Ooredoo customers in Qatar. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

