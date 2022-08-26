Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Target Price at $114.76

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare stock opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

