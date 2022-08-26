Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Target Price at $114.76

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.76.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cloudflare stock opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
