Brokerages Set Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Price Target at C$12.83

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRE shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Martinrea International Price Performance

MRE opened at C$10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$7.43 and a 52-week high of C$12.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.06. The company has a market cap of C$863.36 million and a P/E ratio of 35.80.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Martinrea International Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also

