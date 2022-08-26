Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $210.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.57 and its 200 day moving average is $190.27. The company has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $233.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

