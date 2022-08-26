Analysts Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) PT at $25.11

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 81.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.