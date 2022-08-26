Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 136,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,642,611 shares.The stock last traded at $149.11 and had previously closed at $165.98.

The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

