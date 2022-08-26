Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $95.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $61.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 106.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.01.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,752 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,786,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 212,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

