Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $95.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $61.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 106.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.01.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,752 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,786,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 212,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

