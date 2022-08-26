Analysts Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Price Target at $102.30

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.30.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem stock opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

