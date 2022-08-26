Analysts Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Target Price at $6.84

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.84.

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a CHF 4 target price (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Redburn Partners lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,645 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 158,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,114,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 438,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.