Analysts Set LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Target Price at $6.83

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVOX. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Price Performance

About LiveVox

LVOX opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.15.

(Get Rating)

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.