Analysts Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT at $17.34

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

