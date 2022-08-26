Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Price Target at $61.25

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.25.
WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial
Webster Financial Stock Performance
Shares of WBS stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Webster Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
