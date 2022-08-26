Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Price Target at $61.25

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.25.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

