CSFB Lowers TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CSFB from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.56.
TransAlta Price Performance
TA stock opened at C$13.06 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
