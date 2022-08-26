National Bankshares Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$152.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cormark cut their target price on TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a C$131.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$140.96.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Trading Up 3.1 %

TFII opened at C$140.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$116.60. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at TFI International

About TFI International

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 61,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.16, for a total value of C$8,353,058.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$573,670,626.06. Insiders have sold 131,803 shares of company stock valued at $15,558,099 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.