TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Raised to C$19.50 at CSFB

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at CSFB from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.10.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$17.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.58. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$15.87 and a one year high of C$20.56. The firm has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7895609 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

