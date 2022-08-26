TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a C$120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$131.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$140.96.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$140.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$12.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$93.63 and a 1 year high of C$148.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total value of C$3,530,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$428,135,600.22. Insiders have sold 131,803 shares of company stock worth $15,558,099 in the last three months.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

