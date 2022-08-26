GCM Mining’s (GCM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of GCM Mining (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.09 price objective on the stock.

GCM Mining Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE GCM opened at C$3.44 on Tuesday. GCM Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.13 and a 52 week high of C$6.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.48. The firm has a market cap of C$335.87 million and a PE ratio of 9.56.

Get GCM Mining alerts:

GCM Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About GCM Mining

In related news, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,074.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$409,932.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,400 shares of company stock valued at $427,270.

(Get Rating)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.