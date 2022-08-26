MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MDA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

TSE:MDA opened at C$7.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The firm has a market cap of C$891.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.33. MDA has a 12 month low of C$7.35 and a 12 month high of C$16.80.

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$559.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$587.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MDA will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

