Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$27.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.05% from the stock’s current price.

INE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.77.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INE stock opened at C$19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -209.68. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$15.89 and a 12 month high of C$22.03.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.