JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$63.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Emera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.00.

EMA opened at C$61.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$16.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. Emera has a 1-year low of C$56.87 and a 1-year high of C$65.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

