Credit Suisse Group Increases Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$53.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.44.

NPI opened at C$45.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.06. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$47.13. The stock has a market cap of C$10.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

