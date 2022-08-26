Foot Locker, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a report released on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Foot Locker Trading Up 4.0 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FL. B. Riley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

NYSE:FL opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 20,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.