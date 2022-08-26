FY2023 EPS Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,325 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

