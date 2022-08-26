Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUY. StockNews.com downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 929,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $8,540,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 31.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 184,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 474.0% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,435,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 407.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,057,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 848,858 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

