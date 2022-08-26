Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also commented on MDNA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.01. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Institutional Trading of Medicenna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 66,665 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

