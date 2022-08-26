Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hibbett in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.49. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hibbett Stock Up 5.9 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 766.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

