adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €179.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €179.00 ($182.65) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on adidas in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on adidas in a research note on Monday.

adidas Stock Down 0.5 %

ADS opened at €158.00 ($161.22) on Tuesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a one year high of €201.01 ($205.11). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €167.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €188.89.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

